Emergency room visits for nitrous oxide misuse surge 757% over 4 years in Michigan

Michigan health officials are reporting a dramatic increase in emergency medical incidents relating to the recreational use of nitrous oxide, also known as "laughing gas."

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services related the circumstances in a press release issued Wednesday. Specifically, calls to the Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center involving recreational nitrous oxide use and its adverse health effects increased by 533% from 2019 to 2024.

That statistic is supported by a 553% increase in emergency medical service calls related to nitrous oxide during the same period. Emergency department visits also increased by 757% from 2019 to 2023.

The medical complications of such use can include neurological damage and psychiatric effects.

"This is a serious public health problem. At the MiPDC, our consultants are encountering a significant increase in cases involving neurological and cardiovascular effects related to the recreational use of nitrous oxide," said Dr. Varun Vohra, MiPDC senior director and clinical toxicologist.

Starting in 2024, state law has prohibited the sale of items designed for recreational nitrous oxide use. The product is used in medical settings as an anesthetic and analgesic, and commercially in steel aerosol whipped cream dispensers.

But it can also be bought online or at a variety of retail shops, with a variety of flavors that are considered attractive among younger people.

"The drug landscape is constantly changing and the increases in nitrous oxide misuse are concerning, given the widespread availability of the product and the increase in multiple substance use," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, state chief medical executive. "It is crucial that individuals who use nitrous oxide are aware of the risks of chronic use and take steps to reduce its harms."

Anyone who notices concerning symptoms after using nitrous oxide recreationally should seek emergency medical care. Individuals can also call the MiDPC at 800-222-1222 for information.