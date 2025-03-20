Watch CBS News
Local News

Emergency crews rescue dog from freezing water near Sault Ste. Marie

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Rain changes to Snow Today
Rain changes to Snow Today 03:30

Coast Guard rescues normally involve people who are stranded in the water or on the ice – but a rescue mission coordinated by the agency Wednesday night in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, was for a canine. 

The dog, named Cujo, was found to be in the midst of broken ice and freezing water near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat basin, the Coast Guard reported on social media. 

coast-guard-dog-rescue.jpg
U.S. Coast Guard related the efforts to rescue a dog from icy waters near Sault Ste. Marie on March 19, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard

The rescue efforts to get it back on shore included crews from Coast Guard Station Sault Ste. Marie, the Army Corps of Engineers and Michigan State Police.  

The dog was brought back to the station to be reunited with its owner. 

"Once on scene, the dog readily accepted the help and cuddled right up to our ice rescue team member during the transit back to station. The good boy was safe and reunited with his family," Cory Cichoracki, Operations Unit Controller at Sector Northern Great Lakes, said in the report.

coast-guard-dog-rescue-2.jpg
U.S. Coast Guard crews and other agencies teamed up to get a dog out of freezing water March 19, 2025, near Sault Ste. Marie. U.S. Coast Guard
Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.