Emergency crews rescue dog from freezing water near Sault Ste. Marie

Coast Guard rescues normally involve people who are stranded in the water or on the ice – but a rescue mission coordinated by the agency Wednesday night in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, was for a canine.

The dog, named Cujo, was found to be in the midst of broken ice and freezing water near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat basin, the Coast Guard reported on social media.

U.S. Coast Guard related the efforts to rescue a dog from icy waters near Sault Ste. Marie on March 19, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard

The rescue efforts to get it back on shore included crews from Coast Guard Station Sault Ste. Marie, the Army Corps of Engineers and Michigan State Police.

The dog was brought back to the station to be reunited with its owner.

"Once on scene, the dog readily accepted the help and cuddled right up to our ice rescue team member during the transit back to station. The good boy was safe and reunited with his family," Cory Cichoracki, Operations Unit Controller at Sector Northern Great Lakes, said in the report.

U.S. Coast Guard crews and other agencies teamed up to get a dog out of freezing water March 19, 2025, near Sault Ste. Marie. U.S. Coast Guard