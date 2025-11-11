Detroit's Elmwood Cemetery honors those who served in the military on Veterans Day

Elmwood Cemetery in Detroit hosted its 41st observance of Veterans Day on Tuesday.

The cemetery serves as the final resting place for soldiers who fought as far back as hundreds of years ago.

"We're honoring all veterans, but especially the veterans buried here who served in the 102nd U.S. Colored troops and in the first Michigan Company K Native American Sharpshooters," said Amy Elliott Bragg, the director of the Historic Elmwood Foundation.

Bragg said the special recognition for troops of color is important because their contributions were often overlooked in the past.

"At Elmwood, we have service members buried here going back to the Revolutionary War and I think that especially when you're talking about veterans of color Black service members, Native American service members those stories have not been historically well remembered and sort of setting aside this time to tell their stories is important to kind of keep them alive part of our history today," she said.

Veterans were honored with a flyover by the Tuskegee Airmen, a flag raising by local ROTC students and a performance by the Martin Luther King Jr. High School marching band.

"Your contributions. They matter," said Kwesi Betserai with the city of Detroit's veterans affairs department. "Every time you missed a meal, every time you had to go to duty instead of your kids' practice, every time you created a leave zone, a drop zone, if you parachuted out of a plane, if you pumped fuel into an airplane, it matters."