Over 22,000 electricity customers lost power amid high winds in Michigan

Over 22,000 Southeast Michigan residents lost power Friday in the aftermath of high winds that blew across much of the state.

The National Weather Service said all of lower Michigan was under a Wind Advisory, starting Friday morning and lasting into the afternoon. The NWS bureau in Detroit recorded wind speeds Friday that included 67 mph at Detroit Metro Airport, 59 mph at Selfridge Air National Guard Base and 55 mph in Pontiac.

The PowerOutage.com website showed 36,125 customers in Michigan without power at 1:15 p.m. Friday, with most of the affected people in Wayne, Macomb, Oakland and Jackson counties.

The DTE outage map showed 22,645 customers in its Southeast Michigan service area without power at 1:15 p.m. Friday in scattered areas across Detroit, Southgate and Beverly Hills. More than 200 power lines are down across the region, a spokesperson said. The DTE service area stretches from Monroe up toward Bad Axe in the thumb.

Consumers Energy, which provides power in parts of Southeast and mid-Michigan, is reporting power outages on its outage map that include over 1,900 people without power near Michigan Center and others near Jackson.

The 22nd District Court in Inkster said it rescheduled at least one hearing Friday because the court building lost power.

If power has gone out, pay close attention to how long a refrigerator or freezer is without power. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a fully stocked refrigerator can stay cold for about four hours. A freezer can keep its food cold for 24 hours if half full or 48 hours if full.