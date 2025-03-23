Watch CBS News
Elderly man dead in house fire on Detroit's west side; cause under investigation

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

An elderly man is dead after a house fire on Detroit's west side Saturday night, according to the city's fire department.

Crews responded to the fire on the 7500 block of Strong Street just after 7 p.m. 

Firefighters battling the flames found the elderly man, whose exact age is unknown, on the second floor. Officials say it was difficult for the crew to reach him.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. No one else was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The Detroit Fire Department Fire Investigation Division is working to learn the cause of the fire.

