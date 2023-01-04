EGLE awards $2.9 million in grants to redevelop contaminated sites in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Three contaminated properties in Metro Detroit just received $2.9 million in brownfield grants and loans from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) for redevelopment projects.

The three properties receiving the funding include the former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital in Westland, the LGBTQ+ elder housing development in Ferndale, and 456 Cady Street in Northville.

The city of Westland was awarded $695,000 in brownfield grants to redevelop the former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital.

Officials say petroleum-related compounds on soil and groundwater, likely from the leaking of former underground storage tanks, caused the contamination.

The redevelopment will happen in multiple phases.

The project will consist of removing blighted structures, preserving two historic structures and adding a haunted attraction, hotel and restaurant.

"We are very grateful to EGLE, the city of Westland and the State of Michigan for this grant. It will assist us in the redevelopment of this challenging project." John G. Hambrick, managing member of 30712 Michigan Avenue LLC.

According to EGLE, the project is expected to create 50 to 100 full-time jobs and 75-100 season jobs.

Full Circle Communities will demolish vacant structures in Ferndale and construct The Shephard House.

This property will be a four-story affordable housing unit. This project is made possible through $700,000 in grant funding.

The funding will help remove contaminated soil from past uses of the property.

"The project strives to create an affirmative and inclusive environment for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer or Questioning (LGBTQ+) elders that would allow adults to age in place within Ferndale," according to EGLE.

It will consist of 53 apartment units, which will be one and two bedrooms. In addition to this, the property will feature energy-efficient appliances and a pocket park on east 9 Mile Road.

This project is expected to be completed by the spring of 2024.

The City of Northville is receiving $800,000 in funding from EGLE to build a new mixed-use residential and commercial property at the location of a former industrial site.

The funding will be used to remove contaminated soil from the site and to install a barrier system to stop any exposure to contamination.

In addition to this, the project will consist of demolishing structures and building a new three-story structure. This property will have commercial, office and apartment units.

The project is expected to create 30 full-time jobs.