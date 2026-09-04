EF-0 tornado in Lincoln Park is Michigan's 29th tornado of 2026

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Lincoln Park, Michigan, late Thursday afternoon, as part of a blast of severe weather that prompted tornado warnings across Southeast Michigan.

The tornado touched down at 4:12 p.m. and was on the ground for just one minute, reaching a top wind speed of 70 miles per hour. The weak tornado touched down along Fort Street near Memorial Park, according to the NWS, and tracked into the park and lifted near the city's senior center.

An EF-0 tornado touched down in Lincoln Park, Michigan, on Sept. 3, 2026. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The tornado was 0.16 miles in length and 50 yards wide.

The Lincoln Park tornado is one of the three tornadoes that touched down in Southeast Michigan in a roughly 24-hour period.

Also on Thursday, an EF-2 tornado struck Detroit's east side, causing extensive damage to commercial properties and homes. The EF-2 tornado, which reached a top wind speed of 115 mph, is the first to touch down in Detroit since July 2, 1997.

A man was injured while protecting his infant daughter when a tree fell on his family's home in Detroit.

Active 2026 tornado season in Michigan

The EF-0 tornado that struck Lincoln Park is Michigan's 29th of the year.

On Wednesday night, an EF-0 tornado touched down just northeast of Marysville in St. Clair County. That tornado lasted roughly two minutes, and no injuries were reported. Tree damage was sporadic and found along a narrow path between Gratiot Avenue and Highway 29.

Michigan saw one of its most active tornado seasons on record in 2025, with 33 tornadoes confirmed in the state.

Tornadoes are rated via an estimated wind gust speed in the Enhanced Fujita Tornado Scale. An EF-0 tornado is estimated at up to 85 mph, an EF-1 tornado is estimated at between 86 mph and 110 mph, and an EF-2 is estimated at between 111 and 135 mph.