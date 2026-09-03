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EF-0 tornado in St. Clair County is Michigan's 27th tornado of 2026

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Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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A tornado that caused tree damage in St. Clair County on Wednesday evening was confirmed as Michigan's 27th tornado of the year.

There were 26 confirmed as of the last count on July 20, after three tornadoes touched down in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. 

The Sept. 2 tornado is listed as the Marysville tornado by the National Weather Service in Detroit. It started at 7:19 p.m. just northeast of Marysville in St. Clair County and lasted about two minutes. There were no injuries as a result. 

tornado-warning-0902.jpg
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for St. Clair County, Michigan, on Sept. 2, 2026. National Weather Service

Tree damage was sporadic and found along a narrow path between Gratiot Avenue and Highway 29. 

This tornado was rated EF-0. 

Tornadoes are rated via an estimated wind gust speed in the Enhanced Fujita Tornado Scale. An EF-0 tornado is estimated at up to 85 mph, and an EF-1 tornado is estimated at between 86 mph and 110 mph. 

Michigan saw one of its most active tornado seasons on record during 2025, with 33 tornadoes confirmed in the state that year. 

Ahmad Bajjey contributed to this report.

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