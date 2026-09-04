National Weather Service confirms tornado struck in Detroit on Thursday, city mayor says

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield said Friday afternoon that the National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado struck in Detroit on Thursday afternoon, adding that the report was not a surprise given the damage in the area.

The NWS sent a team to Detroit on Friday morning to survey damage after the suspected tornado hit the city's east side Thursday afternoon. The survey area was from Hamtramck to Detroit to Belle Isle.

Tornadoes are rated via an estimated wind gust speed in the Enhanced Fujita Tornado Scale. A EF-0 tornado is estimated at up to 85 mph; and an EF-1 tornado is estimated at between 86 mph and 110 mph.

A tornado warning issued on Sept. 3, 2026, included the City of Detroit. National Weather Service

The NWS conducted its survey from Hamtramck to Detroit to Belle Isle. A tornado warning was issued for Wayne County just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

The last tornado that directly affected the City of Detroit happened in July 1997.

An active tornado season in Michigan

This is Michigan's 28th tornado of the year. A tornado that caused tree damage in St. Clair County on Wednesday evening was confirmed as Michigan's 27th tornado of the year.

Michigan saw one of its most-active tornado seasons on record during 2025, with 33 tornadoes confirmed in the state that year.

This is a developing story. CBS Detroit will provide additional details online and on air as they are available.