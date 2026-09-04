Detroit father injured while protecting infant daughter after tree falls on home

A Detroit father is recovering after the city says he was injured protecting his baby as severe storms tore through the lower east side.

"Somebody could have been dead. I could have been dead. My daughter could have been dead. Anybody in the streets could have been dead. You never know," said Daquan Addison Sr.

The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that a tornado touched down, leaving homes damaged, trees down and thousands without power.

Daquan Addison says he was inside this east-side home with his infant daughter when the storm hit Thursday.

His fiancée, Chavone Rivers, says windows burst open, sending glass flying into the room where their baby sleeps.

"There's glass and water everywhere. My daughter, her crib isn't too far from the window, so when the glass burst open, it kind of flew over her. Thank God," said Rivers.

Addison dislocated his shoulder, but his daughter Raquel was safe.

On Friday — Addison's birthday — Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield highlighted his story as the city confirmed a tornado touched down on Detroit's lower east side, calling him a hero.

"Our work is far from over. We are going to continue to deploy resources where they are needed most, and work with our partners to restore services and help our neighborhoods recover," said Sheffield.

The city says at least 20 properties have been identified with damage so far, including roof, wall and tree damage.

Crews had also received reports of roughly 80 downed trees and nearly 100 intersections with non-working traffic signals.

For this family, the damage is also personal.

Rivers says this house has been in her family for four generations, and now, they can't stay here.

"It was just mind-blowing. Like I said, all of the windows burst open at the same time. You know, the entire porch just caved, and it was just unbelievable," said Rivers.

But Addison says the things they lost can be replaced.

"All this can be replaced. Clothes, shoes, car, whatever. Everything can be replaced. That's materialistic. I don't worry about that," said Addison.

City officials say they are still assessing the damage and that work will continue through the weekend.