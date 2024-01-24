Detroit police search for missing 15-year-old teenager

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 24, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 24, 2024

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Edwin Paredes was last seen on Jan. 18 in the 2200 block of Campbell around midnight.

He is described by police as Hispanic, 5 feet and 6 inches tall, with black hair, and brown eyes, and weighs 120-130 pounds.

Police said it's not known what he was last wearing.

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5401.