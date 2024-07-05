Michigan education advocates want to see a supplemental budget to increase funding

(CBS DETROIT) - One education advocacy group says Michigan's school budget for the next fiscal year is missing some funding.

The $83 billion state budget for the next fiscal year includes about a $400 increase in per-student funding for schools and expansions to programs that allow residents to continue their education well into adulthood. But the Michigan Education Association says it feels the legislature has more work to do to support learning in our state.

"The categorical funding for students mental health and school safety was reduced in this year's budget," said MEA spokesperson Thomas Morgan. "We are looking to pass a supplemental budget when lawmakers return to the Capitol to make sure that we are providing adequate funding to get more school-based mental health professionals into our schools so that we can have folks on the ground in our schools helping our kids who are who might be struggling with their mental health."

According to the MEA, Michigan ranks second to last in the nation in the availability of school counselors. The association also wants more funding to improve the physical safety of our schools.

"In some districts, that means adding metal detectors, where that makes sense," Morgan said. "It could mean adding cameras. It could be developing a better school safety plan in case the unimaginable happens. In some places, it's going toward hiring school resource officers. So every situation is a bit different depending on the school. But it's important that we are providing schools those resources so that they can keep staff, they can keep kids safe.

The legislature is scheduled to come back from its summer recess for two brief sessions at the end of July and in August.