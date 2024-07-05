Watch CBS News

Michigan education leaders concerned about funding for schools

One education advocacy group says Michigan's school budget for the next fiscal year is missing some funding. The $83 billion state budget for the next fiscal year includes about a $400 increase in per-student funding for schools and expansions to programs that allow residents to continue their education well into adulthood. But the Michigan Education Association says it feels the legislature has more work to do to support learning in our state.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.