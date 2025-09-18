Ed Sheeran announces Detroit stop during worldwide "LOOP Tour"
Ed Sheeran has announced that he is adding shows in North America as part of his worldwide "Loop Tour," with one of the stops in Detroit.
The singer and songwriter, 34, will perform at Ford Field on Aug. 29, 2026. Tickets will go on sale on Sept. 26, with presales beginning at 9 a.m. on Sept. 23. Registration for presale tickets is available on Sheeran's website.
"LOOP Tour North America 2026" kicks off on June 13 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and ends on Nov. 7 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Sheeran teased the upcoming North American tour during a pop-up show in New York last week, according to a news release.
The announcement comes a week after the musician released his eighth studio album, "Play."
LOOP Tour North America 2026:
- June 13, 2026 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
- June 20, 2026 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
- June 25, 2026 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest
- June 27, 2026 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
- July 4, 2026 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High
- July 18, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
- July 21, 2026 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park
- July 25, 2026 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's® Stadium
- August 1, 2026 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
- August 8, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
- August 15, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium
- August 21, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
- August 22, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
- August 29, 2026 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
- September 4, 2026 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
- September 5, 2026 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
- September 19, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
- September 25, 2026 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
- September 26, 2026 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
- October 3, 2026 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- October 10, 2026 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium
- October 17, 2026 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
- October 24, 2026 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
- October 29, 2026 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- October 30, 2026 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- November 7, 2026 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium