Ed Sheeran announces Detroit stop during worldwide "LOOP Tour"

Ed Sheeran has announced that he is adding shows in North America as part of his worldwide "Loop Tour," with one of the stops in Detroit.

The singer and songwriter, 34, will perform at Ford Field on Aug. 29, 2026. Tickets will go on sale on Sept. 26, with presales beginning at 9 a.m. on Sept. 23. Registration for presale tickets is available on Sheeran's website.

"LOOP Tour North America 2026" kicks off on June 13 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and ends on Nov. 7 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Sheeran teased the upcoming North American tour during a pop-up show in New York last week, according to a news release.

The announcement comes a week after the musician released his eighth studio album, "Play."

LOOP Tour North America 2026:

June 13, 2026 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

June 20, 2026 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

June 25, 2026 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

June 27, 2026 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

July 4, 2026 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

July 18, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

July 21, 2026 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

July 25, 2026 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's® Stadium

August 1, 2026 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

August 8, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

August 15, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

August 21, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

August 22, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

August 29, 2026 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

September 4, 2026 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

September 5, 2026 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

September 19, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

September 25, 2026 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

September 26, 2026 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

October 3, 2026 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

October 10, 2026 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

October 17, 2026 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

October 24, 2026 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

October 29, 2026 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

October 30, 2026 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

November 7, 2026 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium