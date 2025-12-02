Ecorse student expelled after firearm found in backpack at school, officials say

An Ecorse Public Schools student was expelled on Monday after officials said authorities found a firearm in the student's backpack.

School district officials say on Dec. 1, police received an anonymous tip that a student brought a gun to the Parks Alternative Education Center. Police located the firearm, resulting in their expulsion.

No students or staff were harmed.

Superintendent Josha Talison said in a note to parents that the school usually has a security officer on site; however, the officer was not present, and the district claims that it was not notified of the officer's absence by the security company.

"This failure is unacceptable. We have already met with security company leadership and are reviewing their protocols at all of our schools, as well as our internal protocols regarding student arrival, to ensure this does not happen again," Talison said. "To that end, a guaranteed, consistent daily security presence will be in place moving forward, with additional safeguards added as necessary."

Talison added, "Please know that student safety and well-being remain our highest priority, and we will continue to take every step possible to protect our school community."

School officials encourage students to utilize the OK2SAY tip line to report anything that makes them feel unsafe, such as threats or weapons at school. Tips can be submitted at OK2SAY.com or by texting 855-OK2SAY.