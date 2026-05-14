Ecorse police officer fatally shoots man wielding knife during domestic dispute

Authorities say a man wielding a knife was fatally shot by an Ecorse police officer who was responding to a domestic dispute.

According to Michigan State Police, officers responded to the 4200 block of High Street at about 8:15 p.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, MSP says the man charged at an officer with a knife, and the officer fired a shot, killing the man.

Authorities say no injuries were reported to the officer or the public.

"Once the investigation is completed a investigators report will be submitted to the prosecutor for review," MSP 1st Lt. Mike Shaw said in a social post.

Police did not release any additional information at this time.