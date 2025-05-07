New report highlights multimillion-dollar economic impact from University of Michigan football games

A Michigan football Saturday isn't just about the numbers in the box score. It's also about the economic numbers behind those home games in Ann Arbor.

A new report by nonprofit organization Destination Ann Arbor shows just how valuable those handful of weekends can be in the fall. The report shows that the 2024 football season brought in $226.7 million in direct spending, roughly $28 million per home game.

The revenue is a big deal for nearby businesses, who say the football crowds have been tremendous in the fall for decades.

"It definitely at least quadruples our sales each Saturday. You learn to prepare extra, staff extra, let people know to wear a football jersey to increase tips for the day," said Drip House Coffee general manager Josh Stutesman.

Some business owners say there are a few games considered more valuable than others.

"If it's an early game or a later game. A later game, we're way busier because folks are in town early, hanging out all day before the game, and really enjoying downtown even more. So, a later game is always better for us," said Curtis Sullivan, owner of the comic book store, Vault of Midnight.

The organization says a similar study has not been done for at least a decade.

With nearly $13 million in tax revenue generated and 100,496 hotel rooms booked, the impacts of football spending go far beyond Ann Arbor city limits.

"This particular study also emphasizes football in the fabric of our community. It generates jobs. It generates the quality of life of who we are," said Destination Ann Arbor president and CEO Sarah Miller.

Home football weekends are among the biggest drivers of tourism all year, with daily spending by Michigan fans far outpacing tourism earnings at any other point on the calendar.

Destination Ann Arbor will be studying its second biggest attraction next, the Ann Arbor Art Fair.