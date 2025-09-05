7 arrested, several weapons confiscated, after police respond to threatened fight in Eastpointe

Escapee from Inkster police has been found; Powerball jackpot grows; weather and other top stories

Seven arrests have been made in the aftermath of a potential fight brewing Thursday evening, police in Eastpointe, Michigan reported.

The arrests included one adult and six juveniles of the nearly 20 believed to have been among the gathering when Eastpointe officers were sent about 7 p.m. Thursday to the area of Toepfer Drive and Beechwood Street, the report said. Several knives, "brass knuckles" and other weapons were confiscated during the arrests, police said.

The police response took place after several calls were made to authorities about a group of people gathering in the area, including information that some at the scene were yelling about guns.

Eastpointe Police Department officers were assisted by their K-9 officer and Warren Police Department officers in the arrests, the report said.

"Further investigation revealed that there was a dispute over a stolen backpack that occurred earlier in the day. The person who said his backpack was stolen brought his friends to confront the people that allegedly stole it," the report said. "The case remains an active and ongoing investigation and there is no current threat to the public."

Police said they will submit their report to Macomb County Prosecutor's office for review.