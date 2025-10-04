Eastpointe man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 12-year-old child

Michigan lawmakers pass state budget, officials release new information on Michigan church attack

An Eastpointe, Michigan, man is accused of kidnapping a 12-year-old child and sexually assaulting them in his home.

Prosecutors in Macomb County allege Andrew Logan Williams, 52, kidnapped the child on Sept. 22 while they were walking near his home. Williams allegedly then sexually assaulted the child and took explicit photos of them.

The child ran from the man's house and contacted a neighbor, who called Eastpointe police, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Investigators said Williams abandoned his Eastpointe home and was later found in New York. He was brought back to Michigan by law enforcement after the prosecutor's office filed charges.

Williams is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of kidnapping and one count of child abusive commercial activity, according to online court records.

The prosecutor's office said he was denied bond during his arraignment on Saturday.

If convicted, Williams faces up to life in prison.