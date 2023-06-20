Eastpointe man arraigned in fatal shooting of his brother

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 42-year-old man has been arraigned in connection to fatally shooting his brother at their Eastpointe home last week.

McKinnley Hearon has been charged with the following:

second-degree murder, a life felony

tampering with evidence, a 10-year felony

lying to police officers, a four-year felony

felony firearm, a two-year felony

On Thursday, June 15, Hearon allegedly was in an argument with his brother and then shot him.

When officers arrived at the home, he told them that his brother wasn't home, but they discovered the victim's behind the house.

He was arraigned on Tuesday, June 20, and given a $2,000,000 cash/surety bond. If he is released, he must wear a GPS steel cuff tether and cannot have any firearms.

In addition, officials say he was referred to Macomb County Community Mental Health for an evaluation.

Hearon's probable cause conference is scheduled for Wednesday, July 5.

"Violence in the family is devastating and unacceptable," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "What happened in this instance is a tragedy. We will work diligently with the Eastpointe Police Department to ensure justice."