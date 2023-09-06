Redford man arraigned after three people shot at party in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 38-year-old Redford man has been arraigned for allegedly shooting three people at a party on Sunday, officials said.

Dominic Flynn was arraigned on the charges of three counts of assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm- second offense. He is also being charged as a violent habitual fourth offender, which carries a 25-year to life sentence.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, on Sunday, Sept. 3, Flynn allegedly arrived at a party near Toepfer Drive and Kelly Road and shot three people.

His bond was set at $1.5 million cash/surety, no 10%. Flynn must also wear a GPS steel cuff tether, be in home confinement, have no weapons and have no contact with any witnesses or victims if he is released.

In addition, he has been ordered to receive a mental health assessment.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 19 and his preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 26.

"Today, we made it clear that our community will not tolerate habitual offenders who choose a life of crime," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "We affirm our commitment to protecting the innocent and ensuring that the accused face the consequences of their actions."