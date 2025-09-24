Eastpointe animal control officer making a difference for pets and owners

About 11 miles northeast of Detroit in Macomb County is Eastpointe, Michigan.

Spanning just five square miles, the city has some of the firmest animal ordinances in the state.

Eastpointe's animal control division is led by Officer Ashley Sanchez, who is determined to keep animals safe and their owners provided for.

"It can be a struggle having to make that decision. If you eat dinner or they eat dinner, nobody should have to make that decision," Sanchez said.

The pet food pantry is a vital resource for Eastpointe and Warren residents.

"Finances are only increasing for pets, which means they're only increasing for their owners," Sanchez said.

The Four-Legged Friends Pantry was one of Sanchez's personal goals when she started at Eastpointe Animal Control a little over a year ago.

"It's been nothing short of amazing what she's done and how she's transformed us from being basically a three-kennel garage to a full-service animal shelter," said Eastpointe Chief of Police Corey Haines.

A new feature added this month is a microchip scanning station.

"At any time, somebody can pick up an animal, and if they don't have a collar or a tag on, they don't know who the owner is; they're more than welcome to come here," Sanchez said.

Her team had its first low-cost vaccine clinic this year, with more than 200 residents lining up outside the shelter in their cars for the service.

"I don't know that she really goes home at night. I think she pretty much works 22 to 23 hours on a 24-hour day, because she has that heart and that passion," Haines said.

Officer Sanchez secured grant funding for free microchips, and she hopes to host a low-cost spay-neuter clinic in the near future.

"If we can help out with the resource, and even if we can't help you out, we're still willing to try and figure out somebody who can help you," Sanchez said.

It's a commitment to the people and pets of Eastpointe.