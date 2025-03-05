Eastern Michigan University hosting Women's History Month events honoring women leaders

Eastern Michigan University is celebrating Women's History Month with a series of events throughout the month of March.

The free events in Ypsilanti, Michigan, aim to highlight the contributions and achievements of women in different fields.

EMU's Women's History Month events

International Women's Day celebration (March 4 at the EMU Student Center Ballroom): This event includes an international panel discussion, cultural engagement, and a mix-and-mingle.

Women of Color symposium (March 11 at the EMU Student Center Ballroom): This event will discuss wellness, resistance, and activism.

EmpowHER conference and gala (March 19 at the EMU McKenny Hall Ballroom): This event features guest speakers Staci Williams and Black Educators Alliance chief executive officer Timothy Hill and a Heart2Heart Talk Show panel.

Women of Excellence award ceremony and luncheon (March 26 at the EMU Student Center): This event honors students, faculty and community leaders and features keynote speaker Tiffany Mensah from D.O.V.E.S. Network.

For more information on the events, visit EMU's website.

According to The Library of Congress, Women's History Month originated in 1981 as "Women's History Week." At the time, Congress passed a resolution authorizing the president to proclaim the week beginning March 7 as the time to celebrate women. Over the next few years, Congress passed resolutions authorizing the president to proclaim the entire month of March as "Women's History Month."

Presidents have issued annual proclamations for March as Women's History Month since 1995.