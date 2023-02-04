Eastern Michigan University hosting series for events honoring Black History Month

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Eastern Michigan University is celebrating Black History Month with a series of events this month.

The events kicked off Thursday with a panel discussing topics such as African Americans in the workforce, mental health and career development. On Friday, the Black Student Union stopped by the Charles H. Wright of African American History Museum in Detroit.

The celebration will continue on Feb. 10 with the production of Stick Fly by the university's Department of Communication, Media and Theatre Arts. The events will conclude on Feb. 23 with hip hop yoga to bring awareness to Eating Disorder Week.

"As we strive towards a more just and inclusive future, we must first begin that journey by honoring those who paved the way for diverse voices to be heard and matter," Barbara Patrick, professor of political science and director of the EMU Civil Rights and Social Justice Center, said in a press release. "Black History Month allows us to acknowledge their contributions and learn from their courage and intellectual prowess as we seek out new solutions to societal ills."

