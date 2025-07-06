Watch CBS News
Eastern Michigan University Esports program launches first summer camp for youth

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.





A group of middle school students will learn the ways of Esports in Eastern Michigan University's first summer youth camp.

The five-day camp, July 14-18, will immerse students ages 11 to 14 in hands-on activities that mix gaming with developmental skills, such as teamwork and communication. According to a news release, the program will be run by EMU's Esports student-athletes.

"We're excited to bring esports and gaming education to the next generation," said Zachary Lewis, coordinator of the EMU Esports program, in a statement. 

EMU says the camp is the first in a series planned by the program, and there are plans for future sessions to include competitive gaming and content creation for high school students.

"This camp is about more than just gameplay—it's about building a learning environment that helps students grow and develop in a safe, collaborative space. We also hope to engage families and educators in seeing the positive potential of esports as a structured, valuable discipline," Lewis said.  

