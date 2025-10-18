Eastern Michigan taken down by Miami (Ohio) 44-30; Kim throws for 309 yards in loss

Eastern Michigan was beaten by Miami (Ohio) 44-30 in a high-scoring affair on Saturday. Quarterback Dequan Finn threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more for the RedHawks.

Running back Jordan Brunson rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown in what was Miami's fourth straight victory.

Miami took advantage of good field position in the second half with two touchdown drives to build a 35-14 lead. An Eli Blakey interception set up Miami at its own 38 and the RedHawks scored six plays later on Finn's keeper. Miami's next possession began at the 45-yard line after a 15-yard punt return.

After Eastern cut it to 37-22 with 9:07 to play, the RedHawks used nine consecutive rushing plays to take a three-score lead.

Finn was 13 of 22 for 159 yards passing, and he carried it 10 times for 58 yards. D'Shawntae Jones added 66 yards rushing and a score as Miami (4-3, 3-0 Mid-American Conference) totaled 295 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Noah Kim threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns for Eastern Michigan (2-6, 1-3), but he was intercepted two times. Harold Mack had six catches for 179 yards and two scores, and Nick Devereaux also had two touchdown grabs.