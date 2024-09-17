Watch CBS News
Eastern Market canceling Sept. 30 tailgating event after deadly shooting

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

2nd man dies following shooting at Eastern Market
(CBS DETROIT) - Eastern Market says it will be canceling its Sept. 30 tailgating event after a shooting over the weekend left two people dead.

The market posted the announcement on social media on Tuesday. Officials say the decision was made after consulting with city representatives, small businesses, and neighbors.

"Out of respect for the victims and their families, we have decided to cancel our tailgating event on Monday, September 30th. We will use the time to work with DPD toward putting necessary safeguards in place. In addition, we are working toward establishing the Eastern Market campus as a "weapon free zone" going forward," Eastern Market said on Facebook.

The market says it plans to resume tailgating in the future.

Two men were killed in a shooting on Sunday near the market's Shed 6 after a Detroit Lions game. A man in his 30s is in custody in connection with the shooting. 

Police say a large fight broke out at Shed 6 around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. The fight dispersed after a few minutes, but two people reconvened shortly after.

Investigators say the two people put their hands up like they were going to fight again when one of them pulled a gun out and shot at least twice. A Detroit man in his 40s, who police say was involved in the fight, was killed by the gunfire. A Detroit man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He later died Monday from his injuries. 

