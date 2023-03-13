Watch CBS News
Eastbound I-94 closed in Ann Arbor after semi-truck hits overpass

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Eastbound I-94 is closed at Liberty Road after a semi-truck crashed into an overpass.

The incident happened on Monday, March 13. At about 9:20 a.m. Ann Arbor police tweeted, alerting drivers to avoid the area due to the crash.

In the tweet, police said the I-94 would be shut down indefinitely.

The freeway is closed from M-14 to Ann Arbor-Saline, including the Jackson Road entrance.

In addition, the Liberty Road overpass is closed.

No injuries have been reported. 

