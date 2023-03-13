Eastbound I-94 closed in Ann Arbor after semi-truck hits overpass
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Eastbound I-94 is closed at Liberty Road after a semi-truck crashed into an overpass.
The incident happened on Monday, March 13. At about 9:20 a.m. Ann Arbor police tweeted, alerting drivers to avoid the area due to the crash.
In the tweet, police said the I-94 would be shut down indefinitely.
The freeway is closed from M-14 to Ann Arbor-Saline, including the Jackson Road entrance.
In addition, the Liberty Road overpass is closed.
No injuries have been reported.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.