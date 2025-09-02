Eastbound I-94 in Ann Arbor closed after semi-truck spills bottles on roadway

A portion of eastbound I-94 in Ann Arbor is closed at Jackson Avenue after a semi-truck spilled bottles across the roadway following a multi-vehicle crash.

According to Ann Arbor fire officials, several vehicles were involved in a crash later Tuesday afternoon, including a semi-truck, which was carrying bottled beverages. The crash caused the truck to ride along the median barrier wall and split open, spilling the bottles on the roadway.

In a separate incident, fire crews say a vehicle towing a boat lost its load, with the boat coming to a stop across the I-94 travel lanes.

Westbound I-94 was initially closed, but the road has since reopened.

The barrier wall sustained significant damage, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department, and cleanup is expected to take several hours.

Police reported only minor injuries.