Watch CBS News
Local News

Eastbound I-94 in Ann Arbor closed after semi-truck spills bottles on roadway

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Eastbound I-94 in Ann Arbor closed after semi-truck spills bottles
Eastbound I-94 in Ann Arbor closed after semi-truck spills bottles 00:32

A portion of eastbound I-94 in Ann Arbor is closed at Jackson Avenue after a semi-truck spilled bottles across the roadway following a multi-vehicle crash. 

According to Ann Arbor fire officials, several vehicles were involved in a crash later Tuesday afternoon, including a semi-truck, which was carrying bottled beverages. The crash caused the truck to ride along the median barrier wall and split open, spilling the bottles on the roadway. 

In a separate incident, fire crews say a vehicle towing a boat lost its load, with the boat coming to a stop across the I-94 travel lanes. 

Westbound I-94 was initially closed, but the road has since reopened. 

The barrier wall sustained significant damage, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department, and cleanup is expected to take several hours. 

Police reported only minor injuries. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue