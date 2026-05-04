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2.7-magnitude earthquake reported in Monroe County, Michigan, officials say

By
Ahmad Bajjey
Ahmad Bajjey
Ahmad Bajjey is a Chief Meteorologist at CBS News Detroit. Coming to CBS Detroit is a return home after growing up in Dearborn where his family still lives. He has spent the past 9 1/2 years in Flint as a meteorologist and most recently as chief meteorologist for WEYI and WSMH.
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Ahmad Bajjey

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The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed an earthquake on Monday, May 4, in Monroe County, Michigan.

The 2.7-magnitude earthquake occurred at about 5:32 p.m. outside Carleton, about 9.7 miles north of Monroe.

It was the second earthquake felt in Southeast Michigan in a week. On April 26, the USGS recorded a 2.9-magnitude earthquake in Ontario, Canada. Residents in the Trenton and Taylor areas, as well as Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Erie, reported feeling the earthquake.

Anyone who felt the earthquake in Monroe County can report it on the USGS website.

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