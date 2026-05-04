2.7-magnitude earthquake reported in Monroe County, Michigan, officials say

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed an earthquake on Monday, May 4, in Monroe County, Michigan.

The 2.7-magnitude earthquake occurred at about 5:32 p.m. outside Carleton, about 9.7 miles north of Monroe.

It was the second earthquake felt in Southeast Michigan in a week. On April 26, the USGS recorded a 2.9-magnitude earthquake in Ontario, Canada. Residents in the Trenton and Taylor areas, as well as Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Erie, reported feeling the earthquake.

Anyone who felt the earthquake in Monroe County can report it on the USGS website.