Ontario earthquake felt in Southeast Michigan, USGS database shows

An earthquake happened about 10:30 a.m. Sunday Eastern time just over the U.S.-Canadian border, with Southeast Michigan residents among those noticing the effect.

The U.S. Geological Survey agency said the location of the earthquake was in the Big Creek area of Ontario, or about 4 ½ miles south / southeast of Amherstburg, Canada. That's roughly across Lake Erie from Pointe Mouille State Game Area in South Rockwood, Michigan. It had a magnitude of 2.9 and a depth of about a mile.

An earthquake happened about 10:30 a.m. Eastern time April 26, 2026, just over the U.S.-Canadian border, with Southeast Michigan residents among those noticing the effect. U.S. Geological Survey

Those who reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake from Michigan were mostly in the Trenton and Taylor areas. But there were also reports from Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Erie.

Earthquakes do happen on occasion in the Great Lakes region.

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake in Ontario on Jan. 27, 2026, was also felt in Michigan.

And a 3.2 magnitude earthquake occurred on Aug. 21, 2020, in Monroe County's Detroit Beach area, with the impact noticed across the Metro Detroit area.