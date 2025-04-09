Earth Day celebrations slated for Southeast Michigan during April

Earth Day takes place April 22, but events often are scheduled throughout April under an Earth Month theme.

That's the situation in southeast Michigan, where activities and special programming are seen on the calendar over a time frame of three to four weeks.

Earth Day began in 1970, with Senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin suggesting "teach-ins" at college campuses on the topics of the environment, air and water pollution. April 22 was chosen as a convenient date between spring break and final exams on a typical college schedule of the time.

The University of Michigan actually held its first "teach-in on the environment" a month earlier, March 11, 1970, according to the school's website. The Ann Arbor event was later treated as a prototype for what would take place across the country that spring.

Here's some of what is taking place this year:

Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor's Earth Month celebration list includes several free community events intended to encourage residents to take actions in support of "a healthier planet."

"Ann Arbor has a history of coming together as a community to make meaningful environmental impact, and we're excited to continue encouraging this tradition as we usher in Earth Day 2025," said Missy Stults, director of the City of Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations.

The highlights include:

Park Adoption Day April 18, a cleanup at Bicentennial Park.

Earth Day with the EPA April 22 at the National Vehicle and Fuel Emissions Laboratory.

Earth Day Festival April 27 at Leslie Science and Nature Center.

Detroit

An Earth Day 2025 celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 26 at Belle Isle.

An Earth Day 2025 celebration will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 12 at Wayne County Community College District. There will be educational presentations, crafts and outdoor games.

The Earth Day Community Cleanup and Ice Cream Social is slated for 6 to 8 p.m. April 22 at Cold Truth on Cass Avenue.

People for Palmer Park will host an Earth Day Clean Up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 27 at Palmer Park off Merrill Plaisance.

Earth Day at the Coalition will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 26, meeting up at 15720 Alden St., Detroit.

Spring Cleaning at 360 Park, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22.

Ecorse

Friends of the Detroit River will host a Spring Cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon April 26 at John C. Dingell Park, Ecorse.

Monroe

The Monroe County Earth Day Expo takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 12 at Monroe County Community College, with the theme of "Healthy Planet, Healthy You." There will be hands-on learning, live music and food trucks.

Royal Oak

The Oakland County Earth Day 2025 includes a rally, a march through downtown Royal Oak and other activities. The rally and fair are set for 3 to 7 p.m. April 26 at Royal Oak Farmers Market.