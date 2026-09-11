Dylan Larkin will report to training camp; Red Wings to start season without a captain

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin announced that he will report to training camp, months after he reportedly requested a trade from his hometown team.

Larkin, 30, issued his first statement Friday since the reported trade request was made more than three months ago.

"Over the past couple of weeks, Red Wings leadership and I have had several in-depth discussions. I've appreciated those candid conversations, and I will be at training camp with my teammates. When new leadership is in place, we'll talk further about the direction of the team. We will keep those conversations private, and I will keep my focus on the season ahead and on the guys in the room," Larkin said in a statement.

Larkin, a Waterford, Michigan, native, played hockey for the University of Michigan and was drafted 15th overall by the Red Wings. He has played all 11 of his seasons in the league with Detroit. This past season, he tallied 34 goals and 33 assists in 74 games.

In February, Larkin helped Team USA win its first Olympic gold medal in men's hockey since 1980. Larkin played in six games, scoring two goals and recording an assist.

"We look forward to seeing Dylan and the rest of his teammates at Little Caesars Arena for the start of training camp as we prepare for the upcoming season," the organization said in a statement.

The Red Wings have yet to name a new GM after announcing in mid-July that Steve Yzerman was stepping down from his role as GM and executive vice president.

Detroit failed to make the playoffs during Yzerman's tenure and went through three straight late-season collapses, extending the NHL's current longest active playoff drought to 10 consecutive seasons.

Yzerman will continue working with the team as a senior adviser to Red Wings governor and CEO Chris Ilitch.

The organization said that the team will start the new season with a captain and noted that any further conversations regarding Larkin's future with the team will be held privately once a new hockey operations leader is in place.

"The Red Wings will begin the 2026-27 season without a captain being named. Any further discussions or decisions regarding this topic will be made once new hockey operations leadership is in place," the organization said.