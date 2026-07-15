Steve Yzerman out as Detroit Red Wings GM, moves to senior advisor role

The Detroit Red Wings announced on Wednesday that Steve Yzerman is stepping down from his role as GM and executive vice president.

Yzerman will continue working with the organization as a senior advisor to Red Wings governor and CEO Chris Ilitch.

The Red Wings are now searching for a new head of hockey operations.

"Steve's lifetime of contributions to the Red Wings has meant more to this franchise than words can truly express, and I have the highest level of respect for his continued commitment to our organization," Ilitch said in a statement. "We are thankful for Steve's hard work and dedication as General Manager and are grateful knowing Steve will remain where he belongs – here with the Red Wings family."

Yzerman returned to Detroit in April 2019 after a successful front office career with the Tampa Bay Lightning, replacing longtime GM Ken Holland.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 28: General manager Steve Yzerman of the Detroit Red Wings looks on from the stage during the first round of the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Sphere on June 28, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

"I am sincerely grateful to Chris and the entire Ilitch family," Yzerman said in a statement. "This organization has given me incredible opportunities, from my time as a player to the privilege of returning as General Manager. I've appreciated every experience throughout the years, and I'm extremely proud to remain part of this great franchise."

As the Red Wings commence their search for Yzerman's replacement, Yzerman will remain in his current role to facilitate the day-to-day of hockey operations until a replacement is named. The organization says it will consider both internal and external candidates for the role.

"Clearly, we are not where we and our fans expect to be as an organization," Ilitch said. "I'm looking forward to bringing in new leadership to build the championship-caliber organization Hockeytown deserves."

"My commitment to the Red Wings and this community will never waver, and I look forward to supporting the organization in whatever role is needed to achieve our collective goals," Yzerman said. "I want to thank our passionate fanbase for their support, as they are what makes Detroit and the entire state of Michigan a very special place in the hockey world."

This is a developing story and will be updated.