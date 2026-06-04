Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin reportedly requests trade

Dylan Larkin, captain of the Detroit Red Wings, has requested a trade from the team, ESPN NHL insider Emily Kaplan said on Thursday afternoon.

Kaplan, who cited sources speaking to the sports media conglomerate, said issues between Larkin, 29, and management in the organization "have been brewing for a while and came to a boil" when the Red Wings missed the playoffs for the 10th straight season this spring.

Larkin, who was born in Waterford, Michigan, and played hockey for the University of Michigan, was drafted 15th overall by the Red Wings and has played all 11 of his seasons in the league with Detroit. This past season, he tallied 34 goals and 33 assists in 74 games.

After the April game that eliminated Detroit from playoff contention, fans at Little Caesars Arena booed the team.

"To hear that is very difficult," Dylan Larkin, Red Wings captain, said after the April 11 loss to the New Jersey Devils. "We're down. I'm as down as I could be right now."

In February, Larkin helped Team USA to its first Olympic gold medal in men's hockey since the "Miracle on Ice" in 1980. He played in six games, scoring two goals and recording an assist.

This story will be updated.