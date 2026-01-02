Dylan Larkin, Megan Keller among Michiganders named to U.S. Olympic hockey teams

Several Michigan residents, including Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, have been named to the 2026 U.S. Olympic men's or women's ice hockey teams.

Larkin of Waterford is among those making an Olympic debut with the pick, the USA Hockey program announced Friday.

Other Michigan names picked for the men's team include Kyle Connor of Shelby Township, who skates for the Winnipeg Jets; Connor Hellebuyck of Commerce Township, who skates for the Winnipeg Jets; Jack Hughes of Canton, who skates for the New Jersey Devils; and Quinn Hughes of Canton, who skates for the Minnesota Wild.

There are also two Michigan women picked for the U.S. Women's Ice Hockey Team. They are Megan Keller of Farmington Hills, who skates for the Boston Fleet, and Kirsten Simms of Plymouth, who skates for the University of Wisconsin.

"We're excited about our team and congratulate everyone named today," said Bill Guerin, general manager of the U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team and also the general manager and president of hockey operations for the Minnesota Wild. "It was incredibly difficult for our management group to get to the final roster and that's a credit to so many in our country, including all those at the grassroots level who help make our sport so strong. There's nothing like the Olympics and I know our players and staff will represent our country well and work hard to achieve our ultimate goal."

"Our staff has spent the past few months evaluating our incredible player pool and while the depth of the group makes these decisions incredibly hard, we are so excited for this team to compete in Milan," said Katie Million, general manager of the U.S. Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team. "This team brings excitement, passion and pride, and will represent the United States proudly as they look to win gold come February."

The U.S. men will open Olympic competition on Feb. 12 against Latvia, while the U.S. women will begin Olympic competition on Feb. 5 against Czechia.