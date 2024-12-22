DTE Energy urging customers to complete gas inspections

(CBS DETROIT) — DTE Energy officials say some of their customers are overdue for their gas meter inspections, and could be at risk of having service shut off.

Customers may have received an alert though texts, emails, calls and postcards in the mail.

DTE Energy

DTE Energy Gas Operations Manager Alissa Jackson says customers who don't go through with the inspection will have their service cut for safety reasons.

Restoration of a gas line can cost $6,000.

"The importance, I can't stress enough," said Jackson. "We can't have natural gas leaks in customer's homes. It's an extreme hazard that we don't want anybody to be exposed to. So, it is of the utmost importance to contact us if you do receive that postcard that your due in the mail."

The company is mandated by the Michigan Public Service Commission to make sure there are no customers with overdue inspections by the end of the year.

Jackson says there are still around 100 meters still in need of an inspection by Dec. 31.

Officials with DTE say the inspections are free and should take around fifteen minutes.

Anyone who is suspicious or unaware that a DTE technician is visiting their home is encouraged to call 877-853-9434 and confirm their identity. In October, two people posed as DTE workers and allegedly killed a 72-year-old man and duct taped his wife in their home.