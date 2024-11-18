DTE Energy invests $100 million in 3 Metro Detroit substations, aims to reduce power outages

(CBS DETROIT) — DTE Energy is constructing three new electric substations as part of its goal of reducing power outage frequency by 30% and cutting outage time in half by 2029.

The utility company is investing $100 million in new substations in Northville Township, Pontiac and Shelby Township.

"We're not just building for today — we're building the grid of the future to meet the evolving needs of our customers and communities for decades to come," said Matt Paul, president and chief operating officer of DTE Electric. "These new substations represent a major investment in our system that will improve reliability, while increasing capacity to support growth, economic development and a more electrified future, including electric vehicles."

Each substation will have smart grid technology that DTE says will reduce the number and duration of outages.

"This technology enables DTE to monitor the grid from its state-of-the-art System Operations Center located in the company's downtown Detroit headquarters," the company said. "The technology automatically adjusts power supply to meet demand or reroutes power."

The project also calls for the installation of new poles, power lines and electric equipment that provide power from the substation to the customer.

"The substation construction is part of DTE's broader grid investment strategy that includes transitioning to a smart grid, upgrading existing infrastructure, rebuilding significant portions of the grid and trimming trees," DTE said in a statement.

Construction on the Northville Township substation will last from 2024 to 2026 for $57 million. DTE says it will support an expanding technology corridor in Northville Township and Plymouth.

The Pontiac substation will cost $17 million and will be constructed between 2024 and 2026 to increase capacity in the southwest portion of the city. The Shelby Township project will cost $39 million and will be built between 2024 and 2026. DTE says it will support industrial and commercial demand along 23 and 24 Mile roads.

DTE said it's also rebuilding the power delivery infrastructure in Almont, Ann Arbor, Detroit, Lapeer, Port Hope, Port Huron, Van Buren Township and Vassar Township.