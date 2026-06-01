DTE and Consumers Energy summer peak electric rates go into effect

The difference is just a few cents — that's how much summer rates increase with warmer weather. But Consumers Energy says those few cents can add up quickly.

"We typically see a bit of spike in energy usage and a lot of it is because the majority of us are at home, the kids are home for summer, and we're running those air conditioning units to make sure our homes stay cool," said Megan Kirk, who serves on Consumers Energy's media relations team.

Beginning June 1, during on-peak hours from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., electricity rates will now cost 24.5 per kilowatt-hour for Consumers Energy customers. Off-peak rates are 19.7 cents per kilowatt-hour. It's a difference of less than 7 cents, but Kirk said other summer factors drive up energy bills.

"When we're running our ovens, and we're running our stoves and our dishwashers and our dryers, that also generates a lot of heat in your home, and it makes your air conditioner work a little harder to cool your home," Kirk said.

If your children are going in and out of your home over and over again, or if you keep a window open for some fresh air, both will increase your home's indoor temperature.

"When you take in the total collective of everyone using their energy, just like with anything, when you use a lot of it, it costs a little bit more to generate that, and that's what we see during our energy peaks," said Kirk.

DTE's summer rates are just about in line with Consumers Energy, with on-peak rates of 24 cents per kilowatt-hour. DTE's peak usage time is 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Whichever utility you get your energy from, the cost-saving advice is the same — run your big appliances during off hours, at night, in the morning, or on weekends to keep the summer spike from hitting your energy bill.