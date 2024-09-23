New audit on DTE, Consumers finds required time to restore service is "worse than average"

(CBS DETROIT) - A new Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) audit found that the time required to restore DTE Electric and Consumers Energy service in 2022 and 2023 was "worse than average among utilities."

The independent, third-party audit released Monday surveyed the two companies, which serve 4.1 million customers. The results come after MPSC launched an investigation in 2022 amid reports of widespread outages and public frustration, according to a news release.

MPSC said the audit, conducted by Pennsylvania-based Liberty Consulting Group, took over a year to complete and compared DTE and Consumers to similar utilities -- Commonwealth Edison and Ameren, both in Illinois, and Lansing Board of Water and Light in Michigan.

"It provides an unprecedented examination of the condition of the electric grid serving those customers, an incredibly valuable tool as the MPSC continues its work to reduce power outages, shorten the time for restoration of power after storms, and keep residents safe when power lines come down — in short, a roadmap to achieving a grid that meets customer expectations," MPSC Chair Dan Scripps said in a statement.

The Liberty Consulting Group will present the findings at Thursday's MPSC meeting.

The audit found that DTE customers who experienced four or more interruptions each year and experienced more than eight hours of interruptions "are greater than usually acceptable for utilities." More than 13% of DTE customers had four or more disruptions in 2023, while nearly 45% experienced eight hours or more. Meanwhile, more than 10% of Consumers customers had four or more interruptions in 2023, with 25% experiencing more than eight hours.

The report also found that more than 40% of DTE's 4.8kV transformers were installed between 1924 and 1960, and some of its 13.2kV transformers date back to the 60s. The company doesn't track the age of the transformers or the number of customers they service, according to the audit.

With Consumers, the audit found that 62% of its low-voltage distribution poles are classified as small in diameter and more likely to break in storms. Additionally, as many as 18% of Consumers customers have distribution infrastructure in difficult-to-service back lots.

"The audit underscores that now is the time for both companies to focus more on strategic investments to prevent outages rather than reacting to them," Scripps said.