Drug "kingpin" sentenced to 27 years in prison for Michigan trafficking conspiracy

An Arizona man who has connections to Michigan will serve 27 years in prison for his leadership role in a multi-state drug trafficking conspiracy.

Jason Denmyers, 44, is the seventh person to be sentenced as a result of the investigation, according to the press release from Andrew Birge, acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan. U.S. District Judge Jane M. Beckering issued the sentence of 324 months in prison, describing Demyers as a "kingpin" in a "nationally orchestrated drug trafficking organization."

The organization distributed cocaine and methamphetamine in and around Detroit, Lansing and Kalamazoo between August 2022 and July 2024.

The district attorney's office said Demyers personally coordinated the shipment to Michigan of nearly 10 kilograms of methamphetamine. He also worked with couriers who flew from Michigan to California with money resulting from drug sales; then flew back to Michigan with illegal drugs.

During the investigation, officers seized nearly 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, eight kilograms of cocaine, multiple pieces of real property used to facilitate the drug trafficking conspiracy, and jewelry valued at approximately $325,000.

There were 14 people charged in the case; of which 12 have pleaded guilty and two are participating in a pretrial diversion program. Sentencings are still taking place, and will wrap up by June.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Lansing Police Department began the investigation into the drug trafficking organization in October 2022, working in partnership with Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation and the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. This case, dubbed Operation Cold as Ice, became part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation.

"This case is a prime example of how a seemingly small investigation can evolve into a large-scale operation, thanks to the dedicated collaboration between our local, state, and federal partners," said Lansing Police Chief Rob Backus.