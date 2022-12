Slushy roads can cause drivers to slide out of their lanes and into other vehicles or dangerous situations. AJ Walker

Slushy roads can cause drivers to slide out of their lanes and into other vehicles or dangerous situations. Some AAA tips for driving in the snow are:

Drive more slowly.

Accelerate and decelerate slowly.

Allow more following distance and know your brakes.

And when it's windy out, keep in mind, blowing and drifting snow can decrease your visibility.