Eastbound I-696 is back open after closures due to a massive construction project, and drivers in the Metro Detroit area couldn't be happier.

"Oh, I'm so excited! Yesterday, I think it was. I was driving westbound, and I saw that the cones were gone from all the westbound lanes, and I'm like, I think it's gonna be opening soon. So I didn't realize it was open today," Stephanie Schmidt, of Southfield, said.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the project to rebuild this stretch of eastbound I-696 affected about 100,000 drivers every day.



"I'm so excited. It's so. It's just instead of going all over the place now. It's just you don't have to go do all these detours, so it's really awesome," Nick Blaszczyk, from Rochester Hills, said.

"My husband, like I said, every day he had to go out of his way. It always took him longer to get home," Lauren Kirsch, from Huntington Woods, said.

They say at times the closures and detours caused a lot of headaches and frustration.

"I can't count how many times I got lost going, you know, the other detours or whatever," Kirsch said.

Drivers say they learned to adapt.

"I had a plan for it to get to work at least a half hour early every time. So, and then getting home, have to plan around that. You know, with kids, family, different work events. So it's like you have to adjust your life around that," Blaszczyk said.

"I found a route that worked for me, which was 10 miles. So it worked. It was pretty good. It was just maybe a little slower, but it was good," Elta Hambrick, of West Bloomfield, said.

Now they won't have to anymore because the road is wide open, and for some people, all those years of waiting were worth it.

"I am so grateful for all of the investment that's gone into our roads over the last eight years or six years. You know, it's been hard getting through it, but it really needed to be done, and I'm really glad that we spent the time and the money to do it," Schmidt said.

A few days ahead of the reopening, Michigan State Police issued a warning to drivers, noting that just because the highway is back open does not mean they can speed. They say they will be out enforcing the traffic laws.