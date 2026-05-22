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Driver sentenced in Oak Park hit-and-run that killed wheelchair-bound disabled veteran

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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A Southfield man will spend less than a year in jail after being sentenced for a hit-and-run that killed a 71-year-old wheelchair-bound disabled veteran last fall. 

Devin Asa-Armon Light, 29, was sentenced Thursday to 330 days in jail and two years of probation, according to court records.

The incident occurred early on Nov. 22, 2025, near Nine Mile Road and Harding Street, close to Greenfield Road. When police arrived, they found the victim in the roadway. 

Despite officers performing lifesaving measures, the man died at the scene. 

Authorities said that a motorist in a dark-colored sedan struck the victim while he was in the road. The driver continued driving after the collision, according to officials.

Light pleaded no contest in April to a charge of failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death.

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