Man, 71, killed in Oak Park hit-and-run; officials looking for sedan

A 71-year-old man is dead and investigators are looking for a dark-colored sedan after a hit-and-run crash in Oak Park, Michigan, on Saturday morning, public safety officials said in a news release.

Officers responded to the collision on West Nine Mile Road near Harding Street around 5:20 a.m. They found the man lying in the grass and attempted lifesaving measures. He died at the scene.

Investigators said the man, who was in a wheelchair, was in the road when he was hit by a motorist in a dark-colored sedan. The driver kept driving after the collision, according to officials.

Lieutenant Brian Barker with the Oak Park Public Safety Department said surveillance video shows the man was hit three hours before officers arrived. According to officials, he was a veteran.

Investigators are searching for the sedan, which they say is "likely a Kia or Hyundai."

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is helping Oak Park with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the public safety department at 248-691-7447.