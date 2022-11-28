MSP: Driver dead, body found in trunk after shootout with Dearborn officers

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a shootout between a driver and Dearborn police, and the discovery of a body in a trunk may be linked to an investigation in Tennessee.

According to Michigan State Police, the incident happened at about 2:05 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Tireman Avenue and Normile Street.

In an update on Monday, investigators say Dearborn police received a flock license plate reader alert for a missing endangered vehicle. The vehicle was reported missing in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and confirmed to be a black 2020 Dodge SRT. Officers spotted the vehicle on Forrer Street near Warren Avenue and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver fled, leading to a chase that ended when police lost sight of the vehicle.

MSP says the vehicle crashed into a residence on Tireman Avenue near Normile Street. Police say as officers approached the scene and gave verbal commands, "there was an exchange of gun fire between officers and the suspect."

Police say the driver, identified as a 36-year-old woman, was pronounced dead with a gunshot wound to the head. The body of a 31-year-old woman was found inside the trunk.

Police say a passenger -- a 34-year-old woman -- was arrested and transported to a hospital for injuries from the crash. No one else was hurt in the incident.

The Murfreesboro Police Department says it is monitoring the incident that happened in Michigan. The department is investigating the missing persons case of 31-year-old mother Eleni Kassa but did not confirm whether the body found was Kassa.

"Murfreesboro police detectives have been in touch with Michigan State Police, the lead investigating agency, and are awaiting the results of their investigation, including the identities of parties involved," the department said in a tweet.