1 killed, 3 others injured after vehicle crash involving SMART bus in Fraser, police say

One person died after their vehicle was involved in a crash with a SMART bus on Monday evening in Fraser, Michigan.

According to the Fraser Department of Public Safety, the crash happened in the area of Garfield and Mulvey roads. Police were responding to a call about the crash when they received a second call reporting the vehicle was on fire.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire; however, the driver inside was pronounced dead. The driver's name has not been released.

Police say the vehicle was entangled with the SMART bus. The bus driver and two occupants were able to get out and were treated for minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling on Mulvey Road and struck another vehicle before leaving the roadway, striking a pole and colliding with the bus.

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.