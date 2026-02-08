Driver taken into custody after leading police on chase through Wayne County

A 34-year-old motorist is in custody after the Michigan State Police said they led law enforcement on a chase through Wayne County Saturday night.

Personnel with the Allen Park Police Department were initially in pursuit of the vehicle for alleged traffic violations, according to the state agency. A helicopter crew in Trooper 2 kept track of the vehicle during the chase and after police disengaged.

Troopers unsuccessfully tried to stop the vehicle near Springwells Street and Interstate 75 in Detroit, officials said. The driver eventually stopped on Deacon Street near Miami Street.

The motorist and a 23-year-old passenger then ran from the vehicle, according to the state agency. The passenger was taken into custody and interviewed at the scene before they were released.

The state agency said the driver was taken into custody after a Taser was deployed. Officials didn't disclose who fired the Taser.

First Lieutenant Mike Shaw with the Michigan State Police said the motorist was taken to a hospital for evaluation. They were expected to be lodged in jail upon their release.

Troopers found narcotics and a pair of brass knuckles when searching the vehicle, the state agency said