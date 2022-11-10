Watch CBS News
Driver crashes into building in Royal Oak Township

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a driver crashed into a building early Thursday morning in Oakland County.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers on patrol spotted a vehicle against a building on Wyoming Avenue north of Northend Avenue in Royal Oak Township.

fhm67mswiaaonuw.jpg
Michigan State Police

MSP says the building appeared to be abandoned and sustained heavy damage to the exterior wall.

The driver, who was still in the car, suffered minor cuts and ankle pain and was taken to hospital for treatment. The driver had was cited and released.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

MSP says attempts to contact the owner of the building were unsuccessful.

First published on November 10, 2022 / 1:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

