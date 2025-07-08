Watch CBS News
Driver crashes into apartment building amid shots fired in Southfield, police say

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Southfield police say a driver crashed into an apartment building after shots were fired over the weekend.

Police responded to the 18000 block of W. 12 Mile Road for a reported shooting. An investigation revealed that no one was shot, but there was an altercation near the pool area of the complex. Police say amid shots being fired, a driver crashed into the apartment building while trying to take cover.

Investigators located multiple shell casings in the parking lot and parked cars with bullet holes.

Police did not provide any other details on the incident.

An investigation is ongoing. 

